Civale did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Pirates. He struck out three.

Civale allowed only one batter to reach base over the first four innings before surrendering back-to-back singles to open the bottom of the fifth. He would go on to allow two runs in the inning before being relieved by Nick Sandlin with one out in the sixth. The right-hander has not allowed more than two runs in any start this month, where he now holds a sparkling 1.93 ERA to go along with a 16:3 K:BB. On the downside, he has now failed to make it through six innings in each of his last two starts after previously doing so in four straight.