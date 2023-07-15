Civale allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings in Friday's loss to Texas. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Civale worked through three scoreless frames before coughing up two runs in the fourth inning. He's given up two or fewer runs in eight of his 10 outings this season. The 28-year-old righty is sporting a 2.65 ERA with a 46:17 K:BB through 57.2 innings. Civale's next outing is lined up for next week in Pittsburgh.