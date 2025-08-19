Williams (8-4) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Williams was back on track Monday after giving up four runs over three innings in his previous start. He's allowed just five runs in 23 innings across four starts in August, adding a 23:8 K:BB in that span. The right-hander has had some trouble with walks throughout the season, and getting that issue under control has likely helped his performance this month. Overall, he has a 3.24 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 132:68 K:BB through 133.1 innings over 25 starts. Williams is projected for a road start versus the Rangers this weekend.