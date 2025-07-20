Williams (6-4) earned the win Sunday against the Athletics, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 11 over seven innings.

Williams was in complete control from the jump, racking up seven strikeouts over the first three innings alone and finishing the day with season-highs in both punch outs and innings pitched. The 24-year-old right-hander bounced back in impressive fashion, particularly with his command, after issuing 12 walks over his previous three starts entering Sunday. He'll carry a 3.54 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 106:58 K:BB into his next scheduled outing, Friday against the Royals, looking to build on this momentum as the second half of the season unfolds.