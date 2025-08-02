Williams allowed four hits and two walks while striking out eight across six scoreless innings in the Guardians' 3-2 extra inning win against the Twins but did not factor into the decision.

Williams started out hot by striking out four of the first six batters he faced. He managed to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth and kept the Twins off the board in his six innings worked but was unable to come away with the win. Williams has logged a quality start in four of his last five outings and has a 3.33 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 116.1 innings this season, but the 62 walks he's issued is most in the majors. He's lined up to face the Mets on the road next week.