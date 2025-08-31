Williams (9-5) earned the win over Seattle on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over seven innings.

Williams got through six scoreless frames before serving up a solo homer to Jorge Polanco in the seventh. That was the only run the Mariners managed against the righty hurler, who racked up 16 whiffs. This was an excellent bounce-back effort for Williams, who gave up three runs and lasted just 3.1 innings against the Rangers in his previous start. Despite that rough outing, Williams has been very good in the second half of the season, recording a 2.33 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB through 46.1 frames.