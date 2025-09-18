Williams (11-5) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the Tigers. He struck out nine.

The right-hander watched Detroit hitters foul off a whopping 28 pitches to force his early exit, but Williams was otherwise dominant to kick off the combined shutout, racking up 30 called or swinging strikes among his 100 pitches. He's given up three runs or fewer in six straight trips to the mound as the Guardians make a late push for a wild-card spot, posting a 1.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB through 33.2 innings over that stretch and going 4-1. Williams lines up to make his next start at home early next week in a rematch with the Tigers.