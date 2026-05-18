Williams (6-3) earned the win Sunday against the Reds, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out seven over six innings.

Williams generated 17 whiffs while throwing 68 of his 93 pitches for strikes, helping him work through six innings for a sixth consecutive outing. Outside of an Elly De La Cruz solo homer in the 3rd inning, the right-hander kept the Reds in check despite allowing eight hits. He continues to miss bats at an elite rate, as his 73 strikeouts now rank fourth in MLB. However, over his last three starts, Williams has surrendered 26 hits and 12 earned runs, a notable shift from the beginning of the season when he limited hits effectively but struggled badly with walks. Even so, Williams still owns a solid 3.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a .225 batting average against on the season. He's scheduled to face a hot Phillies lineup next.