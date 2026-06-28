Guardians' Gavin Williams: Fans six in no-decision

Williams did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Mariners, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings.

Williams threw 64 of his 103 pitches for strikes and generated 13 swinging strikes, but Seattle pushed across a run in the second inning before adding two more in the third. The right-hander was lifted after five innings, marking his fifth consecutive start without completing six frames after reaching at that mark in each of his previous eight outings. Williams will carry a 3.81 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and a 117:34 K:BB into his next scheduled start against the White Sox at home.