Williams allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Oakland on Wednesday.

Williams had an up-and-down outing in his first appearance in the majors, beginning with two scoreless frames before surrendering four runs in the third. He bounced back to retire eight of the final nine batters he faced before being pulled with two outs in the sixth. Williams induced a moderate seven swinging strikes and fanned just four batters in the outing, which is mildly disappointing given his 11.7 K/9 in the minors this season. Nonetheless, he acquitted himself well enough to likely get another turn in the rotation with Triston McKenzie (elbow) out multiple weeks and Cal Quantrill (shoulder) not expected to begin a rehab assignment until Friday.