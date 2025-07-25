default-cbs-image
Williams will not pitch against the Royals on Friday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's game will be made up Saturday as part of a doubleheader, and Williams will likely take the mound in one of those games. The 25-year-old right-hander has logged a quality start in two of his last three outings and has a 3.54 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 106:58 K:BB across 104.1 innings this season.

