Williams allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Tigers. He struck out 11.

Williams has now logged double-digit strikeouts in eight of his last 11 outings. After he was tagged for five runs in just 1.1 innings on Aug. 25 against the Angels, Williams has given up just three runs (two earned) on six hits across 13 innings in his subsequent two starts. His ERA now sits at 3.78 through 29 starts (169 innings) this year with a 1.09 WHIP and an MLB-leading 228 strikeouts. Williams is currently lined up to face the Twins on the road his next time out.