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Williams allowed one run on five hits and struck out three over five innings in Sunday's spring start against the Reds.

Williams made his final Cactus League tune-up and appears ready for the regular season. He'll follow Opening Day starter Tanner Bibee and pitch Friday against the Mariners. The right-hander had one hiccup this spring but finished on a high note. Williams, who has averaged 4.2 BB/9 over three major-league seasons, walked just two batters over 17.2 innings this spring.

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