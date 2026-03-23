Guardians' Gavin Williams: Ready for regular season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams allowed one run on five hits and struck out three over five innings in Sunday's spring start against the Reds.
Williams made his final Cactus League tune-up and appears ready for the regular season. He'll follow Opening Day starter Tanner Bibee and pitch Friday against the Mariners. The right-hander had one hiccup this spring but finished on a high note. Williams, who has averaged 4.2 BB/9 over three major-league seasons, walked just two batters over 17.2 innings this spring.
More News
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Works into fifth inning•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Good spring continues•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Settles in after leadoff HR•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Makes first Cactus League start•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Mechanical tweak leads to success•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Tough-luck loss in Game 1•