Williams (0-1) took the loss against Atlanta on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 6.1 innings.

Williams had given up just one long ball over his first two MLB starts covering 12.2 frames coming into Monday, but he was unable to continue that trend against a powerful Atlanta lineup. Michael Harris II was responsible for two of the homers off the rookie, with Marcell Ozuna launching the third, each of which was a solo shot. Williams still managed to give Cleveland decent length, and he's pitched at least 5.2 innings in each of his three starts so far. While his 12:6 K:BB over 19 frames to this point doesn't jump off the page, Williams has compiled a respectable 3.79 ERA and has pitched well enough to hold down a spot in the Guardians' rotation.