Guardians' Gavin Williams: Serves up two homers in no-decision

Williams allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Monday.

The positive aspect of Williams' outing is that he surrendered just four hits, but two of those left the park, and he also walked three batters. This was the second straight start -- both against the Yankees -- in which the right-hander allowed two long balls after doing so in just two of his first 12 appearances to begin the season. Williams has also seen his punchout numbers dip of late -- he's now recorded six or fewer strikeouts in three straight outings following a five-start stretch in which he averaged eight punchouts per appearance. However, Williams still leads the American League with 99 strikeouts overall, and he's added a strong 3.32 ERA and 1.10 WHIP along with nine wins (tied for first in the majors) through 14 starts spanning 86.2 frames.