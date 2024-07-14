Williams allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out two batters over five innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Cleveland scored twice in the top of the fifth frame to give Williams a 2-1 lead, but the righty hurler surrendered a leadoff triple in the bottom of the inning, which the Rays turned into the tying run on an ensuing Guardians error. Williams completed that frame without further damage but couldn't go any deeper, as he racked up 94 pitches. Among his offerings, only six were swinging strikes, and Williams punched out only two batters, but he was successful in keeping Cleveland in the game. After yielding five runs over four frames in his season debut July 3, Williams has surrendered just one earned run across his ensuing two appearances covering 10.1 innings.