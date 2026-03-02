Guardians' Gavin Williams: Settles in after leadoff HR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams allowed one run on two hits and struck out three over three innings in Sunday's spring start against Colorado.
Williams was taken deep by Brett Sullivan to lead off the game but then calmed down. He worked around a fielding error later in the first inning and then a single in the following inning before a clean third frame. Williams upped his pitch count to 44 (28 strikes) in his second Cactus League outing.
