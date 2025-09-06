Williams (10-5) earned the win over the Rays on Friday, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over seven innings.

Williams worked around traffic most of the night, allowing at least one baserunner in each frame until he finished with a clean seventh. The right-hander's lone blemish was a solo homer by Junior Caminero in the sixth, marking the sixth time in his last nine starts that he's limited opponents to one run or fewer. The 26-year-old will take a 3.17 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 146:76 K:BB through 150.2 innings into his next scheduled outing, a favorable matchup against Kansas City.