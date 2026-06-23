Guardians' Gavin Williams: Strikes out eight in no-decision

Williams did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings against the White Sox. He struck out eight.

Williams allowed a run in the second inning and another in the third frame, but he did a nice job of limiting the damage and avoiding crooked numbers. After logging at least six innings in eight starts entering June, the right-hander has failed to complete six innings in any of his four starts this month, topping out at 5.1 frames. Overall, the 26-year-old owns a 9-4 record with a 3.82 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 111:31 K:BB across 96.2 innings (16 starts) and is lined up to face the Mariners on Sunday.