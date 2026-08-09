Guardians' Gavin Williams: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Williams allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Saturday.

Williams was sharp for most of this outing, but he allowed a solo home run to Munetaka Murakami in the sixth inning and couldn't get back on track after that. Williams left after 102 pitches (68 strikes), only for Colin Holderman to fail to get the last out in the sixth, tacking one more run onto Williams' line. Over his last four outings, Williams has allowed four runs across 25.1 innings with 40:4 K:BB, accounting for one of his sharpest stretches of the season. He's at a 3.55 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 185:41 K:BB through 144.2 innings over 24 starts overall. The 27-year-old right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Padres.