Guardians' Gavin Williams: Surrenders five runs in loss

Williams (11-7) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in Friday's 7-5 loss to San Diego.

Williams was handed a 3-0 lead after the first three innings but couldn't protect it. The right-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Xander Bogaerts in the fourth before Fernando Tatis took him deep to open the fifth, and he was ultimately removed following a two-run double from Luis Campusano. The rough outing extended Williams' stretch of non-quality starts to three outings while pushing his ERA from 3.55 to 3.74. He's scheduled to make his next start at home against the Giants.