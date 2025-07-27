Williams allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Royals.

Williams has posted three quality starts over his last four outings, though he has just one win for his efforts in that span. He has added a 27:11 K:BB across 24 innings during that stretch. Williams continues to battle a high walk rate (4.9 BB/9), but he's been fairly successful with a 3.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 109 strikeouts over 110.1 innings through 21 starts. The 26-year-old's next start is projected to be at home versus the Twins next weekend.