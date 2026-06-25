Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Blanks ChiSox in no-decision

Bibee didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox, allowing three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander overcame a 160-minute rain delay before the first pitch to put together one of his best outings of the season, but Bibee saw his third win slip away when Cade Smith suffered a rare blown save in the ninth inning. Bibee tossed 58 of 89 pitches for strikes as he produced his ninth quality start of the season, and over four trips to the mound in June he's delivered a 1.71 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB over 26.1 innings. Bibee will look to stay locked in for his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home early next week against the Rangers.