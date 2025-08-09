Bibee (8-9) earned the win, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings.

Bibee looked comfortable through the early innings, yielding just three hits over his first five frames, before running into trouble in the sixth, where a pair of walks and a two-RBI single from Curtis Mead ended his day. The right-hander has now been tagged for four earned runs in each of his last three outings and hasn't held an opponent to fewer than two runs since May 22. While Bibee continues to miss bats at a solid rate, his occasional command lapses and tendency to unravel late in starts have become real concerns.