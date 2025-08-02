Bibee allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Saturday versus the Twins.

Bibee has given up 13 runs (11 earned) over his last three starts, posting a 17:2 K:BB across 16.2 innings in that span. He started well Saturday, but a two-run home run by Matt Wallner in the fourth inning and another rally by the Twins in the fifth ended Bibee's outing early. He threw 64 of 93 pitches for strikes in the contest. Bibee's three-start winning streak came to a close, and he's now at a 4.51 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 112:35 K:BB through 125.2 innings over 22 starts this season. The right-hander's next start is projected to be a favorable road matchup versus the White Sox.