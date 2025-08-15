Bibee (9-9) earned the win Thursday over the Marlins, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

After giving up three runs in the first inning, Bibee managed to right the ship and hold Miami to just one run over his final 4.2 frames. The right-hander has won five of his last six outings despite posting a subpar 5.13 ERA in that span. Overall, Bibee sports a 4.54 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 124:43 K:BB across 24 starts (136.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Diamondbacks on the road his next time out.