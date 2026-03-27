Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Shoulder issue thought to be minor
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians believe Bibee's right shoulder injury isn't serious but will reevaluate him Friday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Bibee was forced to depart Thursday's start in Seattle due to right shoulder inflammation that he felt while warming up prior to the bottom of the sixth inning. Even if the injury is minor as the Guardians suspect, there's a good chance Bibee's next start is at least pushed back or skipped. Logan Allen is a likely candidate to fill in, if needed.
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