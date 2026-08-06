Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

Bibee didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mets, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out 10.

While Bibee set a new season high with 10 strikeouts, the right-hander was left with a no-decision after giving up three home runs -- he surrendered back-to-back solo shots to Brett Baty and Jorge Polanco in the third inning before Carson Benge put New York ahead 4-3 with a two-out blast in the sixth. It's the third straight loss for Bibee, though he had turned in four straight quality starts prior to Wednesday. Overall, he's 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 110:38 K:BB across 24 starts (138 innings) this season. Bibee's currently in line to face the Tigers on the road in his next outing.