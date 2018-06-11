Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Remains out Monday

Encarnacion (ankle) will miss his third straight game Monday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The extent of Encarnacion's injury is not yet clear. It's believed to be a minor one, and there haven't been any indications that a trip to the disabled list is imminent. Melky Cabrera will be the designated hitter Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories