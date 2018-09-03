Indians' Josh Donaldson: Back on disabled list
Donaldson was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday with a left calf strain.
Despite the appearance of a setback, this move seems to be primarily a bureaucratic one and won't impact Donaldson's return date, as his return to the lineup wasn't imminent. He'll head back to the DL in order to be eligible for a rehab assignment, which he'll begin Monday with Triple-A Columbus. The third baseman will be able to return Sept. 11 against the Rays.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Goes through workout Sunday•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Joins active roster•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Traded to Indians•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Plans to play Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Not in lineup due to soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Rehab assignment to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...