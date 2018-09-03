Indians' Josh Donaldson: Back on disabled list

Donaldson was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday with a left calf strain.

Despite the appearance of a setback, this move seems to be primarily a bureaucratic one and won't impact Donaldson's return date, as his return to the lineup wasn't imminent. He'll head back to the DL in order to be eligible for a rehab assignment, which he'll begin Monday with Triple-A Columbus. The third baseman will be able to return Sept. 11 against the Rays.