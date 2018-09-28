Indians' Josh Donaldson: Collects three hits

Donaldson went 3-for-4 Thursday against the Royals.

All of Donaldson's hits were singles and the Indians had a quiet game offensively, leaving him with no counting stats to show for his effort. However, he has reached base in seven of his last nine at-bats across the last two games. Donaldson's playing time is ramping up, and though his power production isn't up to its usual levels -- he has only three extra-base hits across 40 at-bats in September -- he's still shown the ability to reach base at a strong clip.

