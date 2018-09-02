Indians' Josh Donaldson: Goes through workout Sunday

Donaldson went through a workout prior to Sunday's game against the Rays, but won't be included in Cleveland's lineup for the series finale, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Indians general manager Chris Antonetti noted that Donaldson took part in agility drills in the outfield, ran the bases and took batting practice without any restrictions, according to John Lott of The Athletic Toronto. Though Donaldson was activated from the 60-day disabled list Saturday after being acquired from the Blue Jays a day earlier, it's unclear how soon he'll enter the lineup as the Indians look to ensure he has completely recovered from the calf issue that has sidelined him for most of the campaign. Donaldson probably wouldn't be asked to play on an everyday basis right away with the Indians' main goal being getting him ready for the postseason.