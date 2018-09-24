Indians' Josh Donaldson: Hits bench Monday
Donaldson is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Donaldson has hit just .219 in 10 games since joining Cleveland, though he has a pair of homers and a respectable enough .712 OPS. Yandy Diaz will start at third base Monday.
