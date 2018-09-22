Indians' Josh Donaldson: Homers in two-hit game

Donaldson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

Donaldson went deep off Chris Sale in the fourth inning for his seventh home run of the year. In eight games now for his new ball club Donaldson is hitting .217 with two solo home runs and three runs scored in 23 at-bats. Overall the 32-year-old is hitting .231/.333/.431 with 11 doubles, 18 RBI and 25 runs in 44 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories