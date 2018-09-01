Indians' Josh Donaldson: Joins active roster

Donaldson (calf) was activated off the 60-day disabled list Saturday.

Donaldson won't have to wait long to join his new team, with the two minor-league rehab appearances apparently being enough after being sidelined since late May. The 32-year-old remains out of the Indians lineup Saturday, and it remains unclear how exactly they plan to deploy him.

More News
Our Latest Stories