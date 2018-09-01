Indians' Josh Donaldson: Joins active roster
Donaldson (calf) was activated off the 60-day disabled list Saturday.
Donaldson won't have to wait long to join his new team, with the two minor-league rehab appearances apparently being enough after being sidelined since late May. The 32-year-old remains out of the Indians lineup Saturday, and it remains unclear how exactly they plan to deploy him.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Traded to Indians•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Plans to play Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Not in lineup due to soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Rehab assignment to start Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Runs bases Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Ramping up intensity•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...