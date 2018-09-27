Indians' Josh Donaldson: Reaches base four times

Donaldson went 0-for-1 with four walks and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Even without a hit, Donaldson had a solid day at the plate in reaching base a season-high four times. The 32-year-old is hitting just .222 since joining Cleveland, but he's also sporting .378 OBP in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories