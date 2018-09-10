Indians' Josh Donaldson: Slated to return Tuesday

Donaldson (calf) will be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Donaldson is set to join the Indians on Tuesday when first eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list. The 32-year-old is expected to play third base Tuesday and Friday while being available off the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Jose Ramirez will move to second base upon Donaldson's return, with Jason Kipnis shifting to center field and Greg Allen to a reserve role. Donaldson has been limited to just 36 games this season due to shoulder and calf injuries, hitting .234/.333/.423 with five homers in those contests.

