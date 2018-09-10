Indians' Josh Donaldson: Slated to return Tuesday
Donaldson (calf) will be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Donaldson is set to join the Indians on Tuesday when first eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list. The 32-year-old is expected to play third base Tuesday and Friday while being available off the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Jose Ramirez will move to second base upon Donaldson's return, with Jason Kipnis shifting to center field and Greg Allen to a reserve role. Donaldson has been limited to just 36 games this season due to shoulder and calf injuries, hitting .234/.333/.423 with five homers in those contests.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Hits grand slam in rehab game•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Back on disabled list•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Goes through workout Sunday•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Joins active roster•
-
Indians' Josh Donaldson: Traded to Indians•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Plans to play Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....