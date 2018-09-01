Indians' Josh Donaldson: Traded to Indians

Donaldson (calf) was traded from the Blue Jays to the Indians on Friday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Toronto's return isn't yet known. The veteran third baseman has been on the shelf since the beginning of June with a calf injury, but he appeared in two minor-league rehab games before being traded. It's unclear where Donaldson will fit in if he returns to full health before the end of the season. The Indians could opt to play him at third base and shift Jose Ramirez to second base and Jason Kipnis to the outfield, or Cleveland could deploy the 32-year-old at DH due to his health concerns and slide Edwin Encarnacion to first base while moving Yonder Alonso to a reserve role. Either way, Donaldson will have to prove his health before that becomes an issue. He hit .234/.333/.423 with five homers in 36 games in between shoulder and calf injuries earlier in the year.