Rzepczynski was designated for assignment by the Indians on Wednesday.

Rzepczynski has appeared in 23 games out of the bullpen in 2018, posting an ugly 6.97 ERA and 2.52 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 10.1 innings. After removing the 32-year-old left-hander from the 40-man roster, Cleveland activated Tyler Olson (lat) from the disabled list.

