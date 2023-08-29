The Yankees released Donaldson (calf) on Tuesday.

Donaldson had been ramping up his rehab from a right calf strain but wasn't eligible for activation until mid-September. If he does make it back to play this season, it will be with another organization. Donaldson's two-year tenure in New York didn't go well, as he will finish it having slashed .207/.293/.385 with 25 home runs over 165 games. He's making $21.75 million in 2023 and the Yankees will be responsible for an $8 million buyout of his 2024 club option.