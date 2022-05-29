Hamilton elected not to opt out of his minor-league contract with the Mariners and remains part of the organization as a member of Triple-A Tacoma's roster, Tacoma broadcaster Mike Curto reports.

Curto previously reported Saturday that Hamilton was choosing to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract, but after further consideration on the matter, the speedy outfielder will choose to stick around in Tacoma. Through his 95 plate appearances at Triple-A this season, Hamilton has produced a measly .472 OPS while going 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts.