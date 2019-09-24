Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Back in lineup
Vogelbach (neck) is starting at DH and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Vogelbach sat out Sunday's series finale against the Orioles due to a sore neck, but he's been cleared to return following Monday's off day. The 26-year-old is hitting just .178 with a 12:18 BB:K through 17 games this month.
