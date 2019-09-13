Play

Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Bows out of starting nine

Vogelbach isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Vogelbach went 0-for-3 in Thursday's series finale against Cincinnati, so he'll take a seat for Friday's clash. Omar Narvaez draws the start behind the dish and will hit sixth.

