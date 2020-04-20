Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Catches hitting coach's eye

Vogelbach's improved contact rate stood out to hitting coach Tim Laker before spring training was suspended, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Vogelbach worked on several adjustments to his approach in the batter's box this offseason after posting an anemic .162/.286/.341 line following the All-Star break in 2019. Laker feels Vogelbach's results this spring -- a .321 average (9-for-28) across 12 Cactus League games -- speak to a keener eye at the plate on the part of the burly slugger. "He was frustrated a little bit in spring, just because he hadn't hit any home runs yet, but Daniel Vogelbach is not a guy that is going to have to worry about power," Laker said. "It's not like he lost his power. I felt like he was having better at-bats, wasn't striking out nearly at the clip he was in the second half. I did think it was headed in the right direction, for sure."