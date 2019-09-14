Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Comes through in pinch-hit capacity
Vogelbach entered Friday's loss to the White Sox as a pinch hitter and laced a two-run double in his one at-bat.
The burly slugger plated Tim Lopes and Tom Murphy with his timely two-bagger, bringing the Mariners to within 8-7 at the time. As impressive as his power numbers have been -- Vogelbach has a career-high 30 home runs to go along with 17 doubles -- the 26-year-old has nevertheless been in a near-three-month slump at the plate. Vogelbach entered July with a .244/.379/.519 line, but he's slashed just .169/.293/.373 across the 208 plate appearances he's logged over his last 55 games.
