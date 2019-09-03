Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Day off Tuesday
Vogelbach is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Vogelbach has hit just .143/.323/.286 over his last 15 games, showing good plate discipline but little else. Austin Nola gets the nod at first base.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Outstanding offensive effort in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out again Monday•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting amid skid•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs homer in loss•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Catches breather•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs 27th homer•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...