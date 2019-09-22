Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Dealing with neck issue

Vogelbach is not in Sunday's lineup due to a neck issue, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Details of the injury are currently unknown, though Vogelbach did exit Saturday's contest early. It's unclear if or when he'll be able to return the lineup, but it should be expected that the Mariners will take a cautious approach. Tom Murphy is serving as the team's designated hitter on Sunday in Vogelbach's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories