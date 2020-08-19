Vogelbach was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Vogelbach is slashing just .094/.250/.226 with two home runs through 18 games this season, prompting the Mariners to cast him off their 40-man roster. The 27-year-old slugger made his first All-Star game in 2019 while hitting .208/.341/.439 with 30 home runs in 144 games, so he could draw some interest on waivers. Sam Haggerty was added to Seattle's roster in a corresponding move.