Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run a loss to the Angels on Thursday.
The Mariners had no answer for Angels' starter Dylan Bundy on Thursday, with Vogelbach's fourth-inning blast accounting for Seattle's only run of the contest. The long ball snapped an eight-game stretch without an extra-base hit to begin the season for Vogelbach, who is hitting a meek .125 (3-for-24) through 27 plate appearances.
