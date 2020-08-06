Vogelbach is hitting cleanup as Seattle's designated hitter Thursday against the Angels.
Vogelbach is just 2-for-20 this season, though he has more walks (seven) than strikeouts (six). The 27-year-old is Seattle's top left-handed option at DH following Jose Marmolejos' demotion.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base twice in loss•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: First RBI of season•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Not in lineup•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Remains sidelined•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Working with hitting coaches•